HARRIS-ROMAN LUCILLE MARGARET
Lucille Margaret Harris-Roman, 86, passed away on October 2, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio, surrounded by her daughters and son-in-law. She was born on October 30th, 1932 in Glenshaw Pennsylvania to Hayden Huffman and Mae Lamont (Goldrstrom) Harris. Lucille married Raymond Roman on May 9th, 1959 in Pittsburgh. PA. They were happily married for 56 years. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Hayden H. Harris and Mae L. Harris. Her loving husband Raymond Roman, her siblings, Robert, Charles, Ethel (Wilson), Mae (Barzack) and Judy (Murrio). Lucille is survived by her daughters, Vivian (Mark Justice) of Lancaster, PA, Carol (David Farmer) of Cincinnati, Ohio; her grandchildren, Roman Justice (Jill) of Lititz, PA, Devin Talbert (Peter) of Raleigh, NC, Hayden Farmer (Tori) of Columbus, OH and Lara Farmer of Columbus, OH; her great-grandchildren, Reid and Reagan Justice of Lititz PA and Waylon Farmer of Columbus, OH. Her sisters Dolores Bowland of Butler, PA and Donna Crew-Daniels of Lancaster, PA and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Friday, October 11th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, October 12th from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service 10 a.m. at the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, 1014 California Ave., Avalon, PA . Interment will follow at Mt. Royal Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019