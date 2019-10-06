Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 766-5600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUCILLE HARRIS-ROMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCILLE MARGARET HARRIS-ROMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCILLE MARGARET HARRIS-ROMAN Obituary
HARRIS-ROMAN LUCILLE MARGARET

Lucille Margaret Harris-Roman, 86, passed away on October 2, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio, surrounded by her daughters and son-in-law. She was born on October 30th, 1932 in Glenshaw Pennsylvania to Hayden Huffman and Mae Lamont (Goldrstrom) Harris. Lucille married Raymond Roman on May 9th, 1959 in Pittsburgh. PA. They were happily married for 56 years. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Hayden H. Harris and Mae L. Harris. Her loving husband Raymond Roman, her siblings, Robert, Charles, Ethel (Wilson), Mae (Barzack) and Judy (Murrio). Lucille is survived by her daughters, Vivian (Mark Justice) of Lancaster, PA, Carol (David Farmer) of Cincinnati, Ohio; her grandchildren, Roman Justice (Jill) of Lititz, PA, Devin Talbert (Peter) of Raleigh, NC, Hayden Farmer (Tori) of Columbus, OH and Lara Farmer of Columbus, OH; her great-grandchildren, Reid and Reagan Justice of Lititz PA and Waylon Farmer of Columbus, OH. Her sisters Dolores Bowland of Butler, PA and Donna Crew-Daniels of Lancaster, PA and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Friday, October 11th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, October 12th from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service 10 a.m. at the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, 1014 California Ave., Avalon, PA . Interment will follow at Mt. Royal Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCILLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now