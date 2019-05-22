Home

Peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, Lucy, age 94, of Lawrenceville. Loving wife of the late Joseph Pavuk; beloved mother of LaVerne Kane; grandmother of Daniel (April) Kane and Lisa (Bob) Wegner; great-grandmother of Nathan, Ryan and Ashlyn Kane, Ivy, Emma, Lydia and Hudson Wegner; sister of Theresa Valverde. Gathering of family and friends will be held in the Elfinwild Chapel, Mt. Royal Blvd. for a memorial Friday 1 p.m. Arrangements by the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
