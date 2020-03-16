Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
More Obituaries for LUCILLE FERRIS
LUCILLE S. (KRUSE) FERRIS

LUCILLE S. (KRUSE) FERRIS Obituary
FERRIS LUCILLE S. (KRUSE)

Age 92, of Crafton, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Wife of the late Earl Ferris. Mother of Jim Ferris, Shirley (Dave) Miller, Jack Ferris and Richard (Monica) Ferris. 11 grandchildren. 17 great-grandchildren. Sister of Dolores Williams. Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, and Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020
