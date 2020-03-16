|
|
FERRIS LUCILLE S. (KRUSE)
Age 92, of Crafton, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Wife of the late Earl Ferris. Mother of Jim Ferris, Shirley (Dave) Miller, Jack Ferris and Richard (Monica) Ferris. 11 grandchildren. 17 great-grandchildren. Sister of Dolores Williams. Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, and Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020