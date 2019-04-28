PALKOVICH LUCINDA M. "CINDE"

Age 63, of Brighton Twp., passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 23, 1955 in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Alfred J. and Rosemary Laughlin Mathieu, Cinde enjoyed traveling, and was a devoted Wife, Mother, Nana, Sister, Aunt, Niece, and Daughter-in-law who will be sadly missed by all who loved her. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Mathieu; and her father-in-law, Francis J. Palkovich. Surviving Cinde is her husband of 40 years, Todd Palkovich; one daughter, Kristin (Ryan) Crispell of Charlotte, NC; one son, Eric Palkovich of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren, Collin and Lila Crispell; two brothers, James (Cynthia) Mathieu and Martin (Deborah) Mathieu, all of Penn Hills; her mother-in-law, Betty Palkovich of Penn Hills; one sister-in-law, Lisa (Louis) Cuccaro of Plum; an aunt, Doris Mathieu; and numerous nieces and nephews, to whom she was known as Aunt "Ninnie". Friends will be received on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 333 Third Street, Beaver, PA 15009. A Funeral Service will take place on May 1, 2019 in the funeral home at 11am officiated by Pastor Tim Goodman. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cinde's name to the Beaver County Humane Society, or the American Liver Foundation.