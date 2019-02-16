Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary of the Mount
Grandview Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUCY FRANCOLINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCY A. FRANCOLINO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LUCY A. FRANCOLINO Obituary
FRANCOLINO LUCY A.

A lifelong resident of Mt. Washington, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Rocco and Isabella (Logiodice) Francolino; loving sister of Edith M. Francolino and the late Anthony, Carl Francolino, Annette (Max) Gonano; beloved aunt of Max A. Gonano (the late Juliet Vecchiotti), Natalie (Thomas) Sandretto, Elaine E. Francolino, Carl (Elaine M. Jockel) Francolino, and the late Zandra Francolino; loving great-aunt of Christina Gonano, Max A. (Jamie) Gonano, Nicole (Ryan) Conley, Michael Sandretto. Family and friends welcome Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church Monday 1 p.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now