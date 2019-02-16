|
FRANCOLINO LUCY A.
A lifelong resident of Mt. Washington, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Rocco and Isabella (Logiodice) Francolino; loving sister of Edith M. Francolino and the late Anthony, Carl Francolino, Annette (Max) Gonano; beloved aunt of Max A. Gonano (the late Juliet Vecchiotti), Natalie (Thomas) Sandretto, Elaine E. Francolino, Carl (Elaine M. Jockel) Francolino, and the late Zandra Francolino; loving great-aunt of Christina Gonano, Max A. (Jamie) Gonano, Nicole (Ryan) Conley, Michael Sandretto. Family and friends welcome Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church Monday 1 p.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019