ROCCO LUCY A. (DiLEONARDO)
Age 84, of Franklin Park, formerly of Ellwood City, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Lucy was well known as a very loving and giving person. She had a strong faith. Foremost were her absolute devotion to her family, a kind, pleasant disposition, and a positive, resilient outlook on life. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas A. Rocco; dear mother of Nicholas J. (Greta) Rocco, Diane (Michael) Guidas, Nancy (Bill) Morgano and Amy (Richard) Rafferty. Proud grandmother of Nicholas A. (Monique), Michael, Anthony, Jake, Nicholas R., Maria (Stephen), Anna, Angel, Natalie, Dominic, Rachel, Rich, Luke and Shana. Great-grandmother of Brooke, Elijah and Milo. Sister of Shirley (Richard) Landers, Rena DiLeonardo and the late Peter, Albert, Guerino and Frank DiLeonardo. Family will receive friends on Friday from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Franklin Park, PA 15143. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. John Neumann Church. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020