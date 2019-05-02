CATHCART LUCY

Died peacefully on April 30, 2019 surrounded by her children. Lucy was born in Crafton, PA on February 8, 1925 to Robert F. and Gwendolyn G. Riddle. She attended Rosslyn Farms School and Carnegie High School, graduating from Salem Academy in Winston Salem, NC. She attended Wilson College and Carnegie Mellon University. Lucy married Wallace P. Cathcart on June 22, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA. They lived in Chatham Village and for many years, while raising their family, lived in Rosslyn Farms, a suburb of Pittsburgh, where they both grew up. Lucy was a longtime member of the Rosslyn Farms Women's Club. Lucy was a volunteer at several Pittsburgh hospitals during World War II and for many years afterward. She was an avid athlete all of her life, playing tennis, basketball and baseball as a young woman. She began skiing at 45 and it became her favorite sport. She skied until she was nearly 80. Their love of skiing took them to Colorado where they vacationed with extended family for many years. She and Wally later were founding board members of Learning Camps, Inc. in Vail, Colorado, owned and operated by her daughter Ann Cathcart and husband Tom Macht. Lucy loved traveling all over the world and entertaining family and friends at their homes in Indian Lake, PA and Longboat Key, FL in addition to their home in Pittsburgh, PA. She lived most of her life in the Pittsburgh area before moving with her husband to Chambersburg, PA in 2003. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Wallace P. Cathcart and her daughter, Nancy G. Cathcart. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Riddle Ruderfer of Pittsburgh, PA (husband, Emil Ruderfer); daughters, Martha Cathcart of Washington, DC (and children, Samuel and Gwenn Lavine) Ann Cathcart of Gypsum, CO (and husband, Tom Macht and son, Tucker Lewandowski); and son, Robert Cathcart of Granville, OH (and wife, Mary Frazell and sons, Daniel and Griffith Cathcart); and Nancy's family, (Sam Couture, wife, Lindsey, Hunter Couture, wife, Cammie and their father, Michael Couture). Lucy is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Arlo and Ily Couture; and two step-great-grandchildren, David and Bethany Macht. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Women in Need, Chambersburg, PA, in her name. Winservices.org. A celebration of life is being planned for later this year. www.geiselfuneralhome.com