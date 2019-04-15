Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
LUCY (MARCIANO) FRANKWITT

FRANKWITT LUCY (MARCIANO)

In her 90th year, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, of Baldwin. Had a 61 year love affair with her late husband, Bob. Lucy had unconditional love for her children, Roseann Walker (Don), Judy Ellgass (the late Bill) Sam, Michael (the late Christine) Gail, Mary Darlene, Bobby (Dawn) and Billy (Marianna). Lucy loved her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren immensely. Lucy is the daughter of Bill and Rose Marciano and the sister of the late Theresa, the late Carmella, Marie, Annette and the late Eileen. Lucy's most important thing in life was her family. During her years, she loved to bake with her children and grandkids and go to the beach. She worked at the Bradley House, worked the election polls, helped start the first Block Watch in Pittsburgh, and was named woman of the year for Block Watch. She loved to play cards, go to sporting events and dance with her husband. Lucy will be missed by all that were blessed to know her. What's for dinner Lu? Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where funeral services will be held on Thursday morning at 11:00 in the chapel. Please send condolences to:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
