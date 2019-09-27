|
KOVAL LUCY
Age 93, of Port Vue, passed Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A retired nurse at UPMC McKeesport and born March 19, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Leonard Darcangelo and Mary (Carrozza) Darcangelo Spacassi; wife of the late John J. Koval; mother of Kerry (Jess) McGinty of Port Vue and Tammy (Michael) Caruso; and grandmother of Ryan (Amanda) McGinty and Jessica (Ryan) VanLandingham. Friends received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10 till a 12 Noon Blessing. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019