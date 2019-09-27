Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel F Bekavac Funeral Home
4504 Walnut St
McKeesport, PA 15132
412-678-3454
Resources
More Obituaries for LUCY KOVAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCY KOVAL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCY KOVAL Obituary
KOVAL LUCY

Age 93, of Port Vue, passed Tuesday, September 24, 2019.  A retired nurse at UPMC McKeesport and born March 19, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Leonard Darcangelo and Mary (Carrozza) Darcangelo Spacassi; wife of the late John J. Koval; mother of Kerry (Jess) McGinty of Port Vue and Tammy (Michael) Caruso; and grandmother of Ryan (Amanda) McGinty and Jessica (Ryan) VanLandingham.  Friends received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10 till a 12 Noon Blessing.  www.bekavacfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now