Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for LUCY COTTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCY L. (VENTIMIGLIA) COTTONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCY L. (VENTIMIGLIA) COTTONE Obituary
COTTONE LUCY L. (VENTIMIGLIA)

Of Ross Twp., on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 18, 1927, daughter of the late Frank, Francesca and Phyllis Ventimiglia; wife of the late Andrew V. Cottone, Sr.; loving mother of Phyllis (Richard) Miller, Mary Ann Vitous, Andrew, Jr. (the late Judy) Joseph (Sharon) Cottone; proud grandmother of Lisa (Todd) Wateska, Kathyrn (William) Atwell, Jennifer (Robert) Riedel, Cassandra and Joseph Cottone; treasured great-grandmother of Cailyn Wateska, Liam, Angelina and Anna Kate Atwell, and Adelyn and Jack Riedel; sister of Anna Parinello, Frank Ventimiglia, the late Salvatore Venti, and the late Louis Venti. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa Church on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Burial will follow in Christ our Redeemer Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now