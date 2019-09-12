|
|
COTTONE LUCY L. (VENTIMIGLIA)
Of Ross Twp., on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 18, 1927, daughter of the late Frank, Francesca and Phyllis Ventimiglia; wife of the late Andrew V. Cottone, Sr.; loving mother of Phyllis (Richard) Miller, Mary Ann Vitous, Andrew, Jr. (the late Judy) Joseph (Sharon) Cottone; proud grandmother of Lisa (Todd) Wateska, Kathyrn (William) Atwell, Jennifer (Robert) Riedel, Cassandra and Joseph Cottone; treasured great-grandmother of Cailyn Wateska, Liam, Angelina and Anna Kate Atwell, and Adelyn and Jack Riedel; sister of Anna Parinello, Frank Ventimiglia, the late Salvatore Venti, and the late Louis Venti. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa Church on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Burial will follow in Christ our Redeemer Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019