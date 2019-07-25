|
SUCHACEK LUDWIG J. "LUDDY"
Age 87, of Troy Hill passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A Korean War veteran, Luddy served the US Air Force from 1950-1954, worked for REA Express, Flores Bakery and Woodcraft Products, was a very active member of Most Holy Name Parish. Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Anna Mae Moser, Frances Moser, Richard Suchacek; son-in-law, Dennis Pierce. Surviving Marian, his wife of 64 years; daughters, Susan Kelly (Robert), Nancy Suchacek-Pierce, Paula Allen (Art), and Amy Suchacek; siblings, Frank, Jr. (Angie), William, Dorothy Flore (Lou). Family and friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh, PA 15212 – Troy Hill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Chapel - Most Holy Name Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to St. Anthony Chapel, 1704 Harpster St., Pgh., PA 15212. Online condolences www.hughesfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019