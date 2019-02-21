ASARO LUKE A.

Age 87, of Moon Township, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Masonic Village at Sewickley. Born in Coney Island Hospital, Brooklyn, NY on August 29, 1931, he was one of four children to the late Angelo and Julia (Procopio) Asaro. On July 16, 2018, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 1/2 years, Dolores "Dee" (Balduzzi) Asaro. Beloved father of Angela Asaro Geis (John) of Tallassee, TN and James Luke Asaro (Jackie) of Moon Township; cherished grandfather of Melissa Asaro; devoted brother of Joann and Rosemary. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his 3-year-old brother, Vincent. Luke was a family man who always put his family first, caring for his wife dealing with cancer, his mother-in-law and her mother. Luke's example and strong work ethic was instilled in his children. For 40 years, he worked in the tin mill at J & L Aliquippa. He proudly served with the Military Police in the U.S. Army during Korea, stationed in Japan. A strong faith was his foundation as a member of St. Margaret Mary Church where he ushered for 30 years. He also held many offices in the VFW Post 402. Luke loved to hunt and fish, especially with his buddy, Ray, at his camp in Tionesta. Luke enjoyed traveling the world and never met a beach he didn't love. Visitation Friday 2-4, 6-9 at COPELAND'S, 981 Brodhead Rd. where prayer will be recited on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow with military honors at Resurrection Cemetery. Family suggests donations in his name to the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 402. The family would like to thank the nurses and aids at Masonic Village for their phenomenal concern, care and love shown to their Dad and to Dr. Robert Schillo for his outstanding care of both their Mom and Dad.