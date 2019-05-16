Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Age 51, of Carnegie, unexpectantly on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Son of the late John C. and Mary Theresa (Naughton) Connolly; brother of John Connolly, Mark J. (Mechel) Connolly, Kathleen M. (Gary) Handerhan, Eileen M. (David) Szuhay, Mary F. Connolly, Matthew J. (Francie) Connolly, and Barbara A. (John) Collins; uncle to many nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Service Private. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
