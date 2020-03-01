Home

LURLINE V. "LEE" PAVLOVICH  

LURLINE V. "LEE" PAVLOVICH   Obituary
PAVLOVICH   LURLINE V. "LEE"

Of Aspinwall, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Lee was born December 16, 1924 in Wakefield, MA, the only child of Edward and Diana (Astuti) Maugeri. Lee was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Joseph P. Pavlovich. She is survived by a daughter, Karen (Art) West of Aspinwall and a son, Philip (Christine) of Winchester, MA; six grandchildren, Arthur (Julia), Stewart (Kristi), Charlie (Mindy) West and Ross, Renee and Kylee Pavlovich also two great-grandchildren. Lee graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1947, and Wellesley College in 1949. Early in her career she worked as a dietician, and later she pursued her love of travel leading tours all over Europe. She loved her family, friends, singing in the church choir, performing with the Pittsburgh Savoyards, and the Pittsburgh Opera, having been active in the Opera Guild for many years. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Fox Chapel, 630 Squaw Run Rd., East on Friday, April 24th at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Pittsburgh Opera, 2425 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
