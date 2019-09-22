|
MICHEL LYDA E. (GILL)
Age 78, of Jefferson Hills, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 20, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, William R. Michel; children, Larry G. Michel, W. Kevin (Lori) Michel, Monica (Jeffrey) Blum, and Greggory (Karen) Michel; grandchildren, Nicole, Gabe, Cheyenne, Hannah, Cierra, Austin, Ryan, Kaylah, and Molly; great-granddaughter, Isabella; and six siblings; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mildred Gill; and nine siblings. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019