Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LYDIANNE CUCCIARDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYDIANNE CUCCIARDO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LYDIANNE CUCCIARDO Obituary
CUCCIARDO LYDIANNE

Age 66, of Canonsburg, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away September 8, 2019 of cancer. She was the daughter of the late Fred Cucciardo and niece of the late Mike Cucciardo. Lydianne is survived by her loving partner, Robert J. Nagy; brother, Michael (Jim) Cucciardo; sister, Cherlyann "Bootsie" (Tim) Dizak; cousins, Patricia (Gerry) Tierney and their son Colin and Barbara (Larry) Liberto and their daughter Kristen, and many friends. Lydianne worked 38 years for Bell of PA, Bell Atlantic and Verizon. Visitation will be held , Friday, September 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236 A Blessing Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14 at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, North Versailles. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LYDIANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now