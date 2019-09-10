|
|
CUCCIARDO LYDIANNE
Age 66, of Canonsburg, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away September 8, 2019 of cancer. She was the daughter of the late Fred Cucciardo and niece of the late Mike Cucciardo. Lydianne is survived by her loving partner, Robert J. Nagy; brother, Michael (Jim) Cucciardo; sister, Cherlyann "Bootsie" (Tim) Dizak; cousins, Patricia (Gerry) Tierney and their son Colin and Barbara (Larry) Liberto and their daughter Kristen, and many friends. Lydianne worked 38 years for Bell of PA, Bell Atlantic and Verizon. Visitation will be held , Friday, September 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236 A Blessing Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14 at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, North Versailles. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019