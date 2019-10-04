|
JONES LYNDA E.
Passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born on September 27, 1944 to the late Inez and James Rogers. She shared 47 years of marriage with her husband, Pete Jones, who passed away in 2009. She recently retired from MTMA and served on multiple township boards throughout her career. Lynda is survived by her daughter, Robin Hrin (Mike); her sons-in-law children, Keri and Devin; and niece and nephews. She was predeceased by her son James and her sons-in-law daughter, Michelle. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7 at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Road from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Burial will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019