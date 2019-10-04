Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Resources
More Obituaries for LYNDA JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYNDA E. JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LYNDA E. JONES Obituary
JONES LYNDA E.

Passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born on September 27, 1944 to the late Inez and James Rogers. She shared 47 years of marriage with her husband, Pete Jones, who passed away in 2009. She recently retired from MTMA and served on multiple township boards throughout her career. Lynda is survived by her daughter, Robin Hrin (Mike); her sons-in-law children, Keri and Devin; and niece and nephews. She was predeceased by her son James and her sons-in-law daughter, Michelle. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7 at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Road from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Burial will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LYNDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now