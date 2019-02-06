Home

Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
East McKeesport, PA
LYNDA J. (ROSGONE) BACCO


BACCO LYNDA J. (ROSGONE)

Age 76, of North Versailles, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Wife of the late Arturo V. Bacco; daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret (Papp) Rosgone; and sister of the late Gregg Rosgone.  Beloved mother of Deana (William) Fry of North Huntingdon; loving Nana of  Nicholas and Dominic Fry; sister of Lesley Campbell and Dennis Rosgone; also a niece and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday 6 to 8 and Friday 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway Avenue, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A funeral mass will be held Saturday 12:30 p.m., in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
