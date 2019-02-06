|
|
BACCO LYNDA J. (ROSGONE)
Age 76, of North Versailles, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Wife of the late Arturo V. Bacco; daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret (Papp) Rosgone; and sister of the late Gregg Rosgone. Beloved mother of Deana (William) Fry of North Huntingdon; loving Nana of Nicholas and Dominic Fry; sister of Lesley Campbell and Dennis Rosgone; also a niece and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday 6 to 8 and Friday 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway Avenue, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A funeral mass will be held Saturday 12:30 p.m., in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019