Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
LYNDA M. TYLER

LYNDA M. TYLER Obituary
TYLER LYNDA M.

Age 67, of McDonald, PA passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. Daughter of the late Nathan and Dorothy May. Wife of Fred Thomas Tyer. Mother of Brandon T. Tyler and Kalief M.Tyer. Stepmother of Duania V., David V.,  Dana V., and  Doral V. Tyler. Grandmother of ten. Sister of the late Artie Duncan, Valerie and Eddie Beatty; also survived by a  host of other relatives and friends.  A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave.,  Pgh., PA 15219.  Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 – 3 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
