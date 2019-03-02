Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
PEOPLES LYNETTE E.

Age 64. On Saturday, February 23, 2019, of Rankin, PA. Served in the United States Army. Mother of Letica L. Peoples and Alfonso G. Peoples III; grandmother of Julian Miles Jr. and Charles Woodward Jr.; sister of Valerie Golphin (Kevin) and Richard R. Walker Jr. Also survived by two great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 3, 2019, at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Funeral service Monday 11 a.m. on March 4, 2019, at Deliverance Baptist Church, 812 E. Swissvale Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221. Interment Monongahela Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019
