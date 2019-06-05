FINK LYNETTE KAREN (COX)

Age 67, of Robinson Twp., on June 2, 2019. Beloved daughter of Stuart and the late Fay (Schwar) Cox; loving mother of Steven (Brittany) Fink; adoring grandmother of Annalise; cherished sister of Karen (Mark) Bray and David (Patricia) Cox; treasured by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, dear friends, and loving dog, Jackson. Lyn was an accomplished genealogist and crafter, particularly in scrapbooking and knitting, as well as a longtime member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. During her brief retirement, she volunteered with the Emmaus Historical Society and the Diocese of Pittsburgh on their genealogy projects. Friends and family received Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). Additional visitation on Friday, from 10-11 a.m., at Bethany Presbyterian Church, immediately followed by a service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to . View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.