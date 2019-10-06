|
SCANLON LYNN ANN
Age 57, of Scott Twp. passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John Michael and Joann T. (Kuntch) Scanlon; loving sister of Cheryl Ann Scanlon, Michael John Scanlon, Beth Ann (Mark) Zyra and the late Karen Ann Scanlon; cherished aunt of Christopher, Michael, Jr. and Coleman Scanlon, Steven, Matthew and Zachary Zyra; loving great-aunt of Camdyn and Aiden; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. Lynn was a kind person with a big heart and will be greatly missed by all. Family and friends welcome Monday 2-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Tuesday 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019