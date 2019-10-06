Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
LYNN ANN SCANLON

LYNN ANN SCANLON Obituary
SCANLON LYNN ANN

Age 57, of Scott Twp. passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John Michael and Joann T. (Kuntch) Scanlon; loving sister of Cheryl Ann Scanlon, Michael John Scanlon, Beth Ann (Mark) Zyra and the late Karen Ann Scanlon; cherished aunt of Christopher, Michael, Jr. and Coleman Scanlon, Steven, Matthew and Zachary Zyra; loving great-aunt of Camdyn and Aiden; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. Lynn was a kind person with a big heart and will be greatly missed by all. Family and friends welcome Monday 2-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Mass in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Tuesday 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
