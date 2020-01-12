|
|
ALBENZE LYNN CAROL (WELLINGER)
Age 68, of Ross Twp., died on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her residence. Born April 25, 1951, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary C. (Brodie) Wellinger. Lynn was a social worker for Saint Francis Hospital, and was an avid animal lover having worked in rescuing greyhounds and cats. She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Matthew Joseph Albenze of Ross Twp, and Justin Wellinger Albenze and wife Sarah of Cranberry. She is also survived by one sister, Dona Wellinger of Cranberry; and four grandchildren, Charlie, Keira, Taryn and Isla. As per Lynn's requests, all services were private and handled by the HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, 512 Grant Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020