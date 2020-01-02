Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LYNN PIVARSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYNN CAROLE PIVARSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LYNN CAROLE PIVARSKI Obituary
PIVARSKI LYNN CAROLE

Age 69, of Oak Park, IL and previously Springdale, PA passed away on December 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Pivarski; daughter of the late Michael and Caroline (Klabnik) Matovick; sister of Paula (Jim) Bramante and Sue Matovick; mother to Melanie (Jim), Kara, and Janelle Pivarski; aunt to Matthew and Michael Bramante; and grandmother to Rowan Pivarski. Lynn was a graduate of Duquesne University and the former director of music at St Pio Parish. She loved music, concerts, pets, and eating kale. A mass of remembrance will be held in Pittsburgh over the summer; details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Housing Forward https://www.housingforward.org or the Grant Park Music Festival http://www.grantparkmusicfestival.com. Please share your memories and condolences at www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LYNN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -