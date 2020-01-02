|
PIVARSKI LYNN CAROLE
Age 69, of Oak Park, IL and previously Springdale, PA passed away on December 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Pivarski; daughter of the late Michael and Caroline (Klabnik) Matovick; sister of Paula (Jim) Bramante and Sue Matovick; mother to Melanie (Jim), Kara, and Janelle Pivarski; aunt to Matthew and Michael Bramante; and grandmother to Rowan Pivarski. Lynn was a graduate of Duquesne University and the former director of music at St Pio Parish. She loved music, concerts, pets, and eating kale. A mass of remembrance will be held in Pittsburgh over the summer; details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Housing Forward https://www.housingforward.org or the Grant Park Music Festival http://www.grantparkmusicfestival.com. Please share your memories and condolences at www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020