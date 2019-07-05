DELMAR LYNN DAVID

Age 66, of Munhall, PA, passed away at Canterberry Place, Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 following an extended illness. He was born on March 2, 1953 in Pittsburgh to James Robert Delmar and Georgetta Helen Lintner Delmar. He graduated from South Hills High School in Pittsburgh. Lynn enjoyed music and played bass guitar in a number of musical groups in the Pittsburgh area. He had worked as a truck driver. Survivors include his wife, Charlene of Pittsburgh; father, James Robert Delmar of Butler; brother, James Nicholas (Dreama) Delmar of Murrysville; niece, Lisa Lyn Delmar of New York, NY; nephew, James Richard Delmar of Butler. He was preceded in death by his mother, Georgetta Helen Delmar; and son, David Delmar. Funeral Services will be at SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 421 New Castle St. Slippery Rock, PA on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. William Mumaw presiding. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until service at 4:00 p.m. An interment service will be observed in the Chapel at Calvary Cemetery, 718 Hazelwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217 on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.