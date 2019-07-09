DULL LYNN (KOPA)

Age 56, of Leechburg, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born in Homestead, PA, on September 1, 1962. She is the daughter of the late George M. and Jean M. Koehler Kopa. She was the co-owner of Hillcrest Honey in Leechburg, and employed part-time at Nature's Best. She is also a member of the Leechburg Moose. She is survived by her loving husband, John "Jack" Dull; daughter, Lindsey (Adam) Mapstone of Avonmore; son, Dylan Dull of Freeport; grandchildren, Zoey, Trevor, Lilly; brother, James Kopa of Castle Shannon; sister, Christine Kopa of Dravosburg; nephew, Cory Kopa of California, Maryland. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF DRAVOSBURG/WEST MIFFLIN, 740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd., Dravosburg, PA 15034 (412-678-6192) on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. (Parastas Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday). Divine Liturgy will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Church, McKeesport. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. To share a memory or condolence visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

