Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LYNN DULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYNN (KOPA) DULL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LYNN (KOPA) DULL Obituary
DULL LYNN (KOPA)

Age 56, of Leechburg, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born in Homestead, PA, on September 1, 1962. She is the daughter of the late George M. and Jean M. Koehler Kopa.  She was the co-owner of Hillcrest Honey in Leechburg, and employed part-time at Nature's Best. She is also a member of the Leechburg Moose. She is survived by her loving husband, John "Jack" Dull; daughter, Lindsey (Adam) Mapstone of Avonmore; son, Dylan Dull of Freeport; grandchildren, Zoey, Trevor, Lilly; brother, James Kopa of Castle Shannon; sister, Christine Kopa of Dravosburg; nephew, Cory Kopa of California, Maryland. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF DRAVOSBURG/WEST MIFFLIN, 740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd., Dravosburg, PA 15034 (412-678-6192) on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m.  (Parastas Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday). Divine Liturgy will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Church, McKeesport. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. To share a memory or condolence visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.