HOAK LYNN (FOSTER)

Age 75, of Greensburg, died on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born in Linn, Oregon, a daughter of the late William R. and Miriam Watt Foster. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Lynn loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending Steeler games with her family. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting and shopping. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Foster. Lynn is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard "Dick" Hoak; her three children, Kelly Shuster (Bob) of Camp Hill, PA, Katie McMillen (Kevin) Murrysville and Rich Hoak (Andrea) of Greensburg; her grandchildren, Michael, Jonathan and Daniel Shuster, Patrick and Paige McMillen, R.J. and Jake Hoak; sister, Sue Buchan (David) of Dublin, Ohio; also, three nephews. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 North Main Street, Greensburg. Lynn's funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 North Main Street, Greensburg. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit:

