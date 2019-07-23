LAMBERT, JR. LYNN KIRK

Age 54, of McDonald, PA, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Weirton Medical Center after a 12 year battle with Leukemia. Beloved son of Alan and Wendy Smith of Imperial and the late Lynn Kirk Lambert, Sr. of Washington. Survived by his two sons, Alex Lambert of Erie and Ross Lambert of Oakdale and their mother, Patricia Hanczar; his loving siblings, Kimberly (Dean) Schlebusch of McDonald, William (Roxxy) Lambert of McDonald, Lisa (Mike) Kosh of West Mifflin, Brian (Suzanne) Lambert of McDonald, J.R. (Emily) Smith of Oakdale, Chrystal (Rich) Camp of Pittsburgh, Melissa Lambert of West Mifflin; and longtime companion, Tomya Turkily of McDonald; he also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Lynn was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the outdoors. A memorial service will be held at the Hillside Christian Community Church, 1050 Campbells Run Rd., Carnegie, PA Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. followed by light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, we are asking everyone to bring pictures you may have of Lynn to share with our family. Bring a copy of the original so his sons can keep them.