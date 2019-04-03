CHANDLER LYNN M. (ROBERTS)

Age 75, of Monroeville, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Louis A. Chandler; loving sister of Eleanor (George) Narby, Christine (Mal) Wightman, Jane (Andy) Smith, and Rebecca (Ray) Olson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lynn was a programmer for the Gateway School District for several years. She was the former president and longtime member of the Monroeville Historical Society and an active member of the Monroeville Garden Club. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 4, 10:30 a.m. with family receiving friends one hour prior to service at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of (445) Beatty Rd. & 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, Attn: Donations, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208 or online at www.humaneanimalrescue.org. www.jobefuneralhome.com