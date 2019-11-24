Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
RICHTER LYNN M. (TUTEK)

Age 65, of Millvale, on Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved wife for 47 years of Thomas J. Richter; loving mother of Jason Richter, Dana (Brett) Super, and Justin (Theresa) Richter; grandmother of Devin, Aden, Nicholas, Jacob, and Madison; sister of Michael Tutek and Ruth Ann Czerwien. No public viewing. Service and Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View). Lynn loved her grandkids more than anything, and going to all their baseball, basketball, and football games. She was an avid Pirates fan and soap opera watcher. She will be forever in our hearts. Please offer condolences to www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
