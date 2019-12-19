|
HEAGY LYNN MARIE
Lynn Marie Heagy, age 68, of Pittsburgh passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 17, 2019. She was the daughter of Leonard and the late Eileen Unitas. Beloved wife of the late Paul Heagy for 45 years; loving Mother of Kelly Heagy and Brad (Jamie) Heagy; cherished grandmother of Cole Sagel and granddog Rusty; and dear sister of Connie Rucker and Leonard Unitas; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lynn had a contagious smile and brought positive energy to those she touched throughout her life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are welcome, Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at stride.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019