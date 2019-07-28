|
MICHAEL LYNN W.
Age 86, of Ross Twp., passed away suddenly on July 24, 2019. Born August 13, 1932, son of the late Samuel and Olive Michael. Beloved Husband of Fay A. (Domke) Michael; brother of Louis C. DeLuca. Also survived by his nieces; and furry family, who he adored. Lynn enjoyed bowling, poker and watching football, especially his cherished Dallas Cowboys. Family and friends are welcome Monday, from 11 a.m. until noon, at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Funeral Services will follow at Noon at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Michael Robinson. Interment will be held in Mount Royal Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019