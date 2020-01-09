Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Ave.
Braddock, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
Resources
More Obituaries for LYNNETTE RAMSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYNNETTE C. RAMSEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LYNNETTE C. RAMSEY Obituary
RAMSEY LYNNETTE C.

On Thursday, January 2, 2020 Lynnette C. Ramsey, 73, of Carnegie, PA, formerly of Swissvale, PA.; wife of the late William "Bill" Ramsey, Jr.; mother of Shelly Brannan; stepmother of Eddie Summers; grandmother of Francine Yesko. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on January 10, 2020 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held after visitation Friday 12:00 p.m. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LYNNETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now