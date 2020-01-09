|
RAMSEY LYNNETTE C.
On Thursday, January 2, 2020 Lynnette C. Ramsey, 73, of Carnegie, PA, formerly of Swissvale, PA.; wife of the late William "Bill" Ramsey, Jr.; mother of Shelly Brannan; stepmother of Eddie Summers; grandmother of Francine Yesko. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on January 10, 2020 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held after visitation Friday 12:00 p.m. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020