VENTURA LYRA VIOLET
Lyra Violet Ventura was born sleeping into her mother and father's arms on February 5, 2020. She was greeted in heaven by her brother Kaden. Lyra is the beloved daughter of Nick and Kim Ventura and sister of Colson, Koen, Marin, and Noam of Mt. Lebanon. We ask that donations be made to The Midwife Center in Lyra's memory, in lieu of gifts or flowers. We are forever grateful for all of the compassion and support they provided during this time.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020