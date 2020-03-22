DOUGHERTY M. EILEEN

Age 70, of Brentwood, peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved mother of Bree (Ray) Orner, Nikol (Dan) Galentine, Amos "Trey" Orner; cherished grandmother of Sean and Max Galentine, and Lucas Thompson; sister of Thomas (Shirley), Joseph (Beverly), Richard, and Charles (Joyce) Dougherty, Dorothy (Mark) Serakowski, Margaret Buckholt, Sharon (Wayne) Shipley, and the late Catherine Myers; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Eileen was a graduate of CMU and a data analyst at UPMC for 20 years. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. As per Eileen's wishes, there will be NO VIEWING. Due to an overabundance of caution regarding the current public health crisis, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eileen's memory to the children's . Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Crafton.

