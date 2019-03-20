JACKO SR. M. FRANCES (THEOPHANE), OSF

Formerly, Sister Theophane, a member of the School Sisters of St. Francis of the United States Province, in her 76th year of Profession, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Vincentian Home in Pittsburgh, PA. She was 93. Sister entered the community in 1941 from St. Mark Parish in McKees Rocks, PA, and professed first vows in 1943 in Mount Assisi Convent Chapel, also in Pittsburgh. She received a bachelor's degree in home economics from Mount Mercy College (now Carlow University) in Pittsburgh and a master's degree in library science from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. In her early years, Sister was a missionary in the congregation's first mission located in Chile, South America, where she taught in the grade school. She spent years as an educator on the elementary level in parish schools and at the high school level at the former Mount Assisi Academy, where she taught home economics and did arts and crafts until the academy closed in 1978. Sister was well known among the alumnae for her ceramics and sewing classes, which she continued with them until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Mary (Ezarik) Jacko; brothers, Edward, Ernest, Joseph, John, Valentine, George and James; and sisters, Ann Pochatko, Agnes Jacko, Margaret Nekos, Matilda Bury, Mary Kascak and Sister Julia. She is survived by her sister, Sister Cecilia; her religious community; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Visitation will be at Mount Assisi Convent, 934 Forest Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Queen of Angels Chapel, Mount Assisi Convent. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, also at Mount Assisi. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., in Bellevue, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the School Sisters of St. Francis Retirement Fund, 934 Forest Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202.