BIRES SISTER M. GEORGINE

A Sister of Charity of Nazareth, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at the age of 93 and in the 75th year of her religious life. Sister entered the Congregation of the Vincentian Sisters of Charity from St. Joseph Parish in West Aliquippa, PA in 1944. She received her B.Ed. and M.Ed. degrees from Duquesne University and served the Church as an elementary teacher for 28 years in the Dioceses of Pittsburgh and Greensburg, PA, and Springfield-Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Sister Georgine always had a great love for little children and this love was expressed by her ministry in the Head Start Program and the Vincentian Child Care Center where she was a teacher for five years and the Director for 25 years. Because of health reasons she retired in 2008. Known for her gentle manner and warm smile, it was easy to see how she readily connected with both the children and their parents. Sister Georgine was preceded in death by her parents, George and Anna Bires; her sister, Elizabeth; and brothers, Stephen, George and James. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her Sisters in Community. Friends will be received at St. Louise Convent, 8200 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, PA on Tuesday, February 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the convent chapel on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment in the Sisters' cemetery on the convent grounds. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace.

Amen.