Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Resources
More Obituaries for M. GRAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. GLORIA GRAU

Obituary Condolences Flowers

M. GLORIA GRAU Obituary
GRAU M. GLORIA

Age 93, of Hampton Twp., formerly of Etna, was called to her heavenly home on April 1, 2019. Wife of the late Roy H. Grau, Jr.; mother of Karen Costello (Robert), Diane Kuhn (Robert), Roy H. Grau III (Sandy), Scott A. Grau (Brenda), and the late Joan M. Grau; sister of Mary Chapanar and the late John and Albert Gerlach. She was a devout Christian who constantly thanked and praised the Lord. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her five children, 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express our gratitude to the staff at Rebecca Residence for all their kind loving care and endless compassion. Visitation Thurs. 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Fri. 10 a.m. St. Ursula Church. Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army W. PA Div., P.O. Box 742, Carnegie, PA 15106. Please visit us at:


neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now