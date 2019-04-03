GRAU M. GLORIA

Age 93, of Hampton Twp., formerly of Etna, was called to her heavenly home on April 1, 2019. Wife of the late Roy H. Grau, Jr.; mother of Karen Costello (Robert), Diane Kuhn (Robert), Roy H. Grau III (Sandy), Scott A. Grau (Brenda), and the late Joan M. Grau; sister of Mary Chapanar and the late John and Albert Gerlach. She was a devout Christian who constantly thanked and praised the Lord. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her five children, 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express our gratitude to the staff at Rebecca Residence for all their kind loving care and endless compassion. Visitation Thurs. 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Fri. 10 a.m. St. Ursula Church. Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army W. PA Div., P.O. Box 742, Carnegie, PA 15106. Please visit us at:

