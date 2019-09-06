|
|
STAPEL M. JANE (CLARK)
Age 85, of Zelienople, PA formerly of Avalon and Emsworth, PA and Floyd, VA passed away Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019 in Passavant Retirement Community. Born October 17, 1933 in Bellevue, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Wilma Long Clark. She retired in 1978 from a telephone answering service in Bellevue. Jane graduated from Avalon High School. She loved quilting and was a Quilt Historian and Lecturer. Jane was the Founder of the Feedsack Club. She is the mother of Laurie (Jerry) Hinds of Indian Trail, NC, Neal (Marcia) Stapel of Clover, SC and the late Stephen (Joyce) Stapel; grandmother to Bethany and Kristian Hinds and Zoe and Patrick Stapel; wife of the late Arthur C. Stapel; sister of the late Lucille Depp. According to her wishes a private memorial service will be held by her family. Arrangements were entrusted to the KINSEY-VOLZ FUNERAL HOME, Zelienople, PA. Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019