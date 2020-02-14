|
|
DIX M. JEANNE
Age 90, of McKeesport, PA, departed this life peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2020, at UPMC East, Monroeville, PA. She was born July 8, 1929, daughter of the late William and Katherine Hemmons Dix, and was also preceded in death by her sisters, Carrie Ann Dix James and Patricia Vincenty; brother, William Dix and beloved nephew, Billy Chris James. Jeanne was a McKeesport High School graduate. She obtained her bachelor's degree at Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, OH. While there, she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in 1953. She received her master's in Counselor Education from University of Pittsburgh in 1969. Served as a counselor at Fifth Avenue, Brashear and Carrick High Schools, retiring after 40 years of service. She served on the boards of YWCA, LaRosa Boys and Girls Club, the McKeesport Symphony Orchestra, and the Mon Yough Riverfront Entertainment and Cultural Council. She was inducted into the Pennsylvania State Federation of Negro Women's Clubs Hall of Fame, honored by the Hand-In-Hand scholarship organization, and was a 1999 inductee into the McKeesport High School Alumni and Friends Association Hall of Fame. Jeanne accepted Christ at an early age. She remained a faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for over 84 years. Jeanne served in several capacities, she was a member of the Missionary Union, former Sunday School Superintendent, church pianist, and served on the Noah's Ark Community Center Board. Jeanne is survived by her nephew, Steve Vincenty of San Diego, CA; grandniece and nephew, Patricia and Christopher Vincenty of RI; godson, Robert A. (Robin) Waters of Forward Township; goddaughter, Alicia Jeanne Waters of Baltimore, MD; longtime mentee, Anica (Bobby) Jones of McKeesport, PA, and a hosts of cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. Family and friends will be received at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 716 Walnut Street, McKeesport, PA. Sunday, February 16, 2020, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Ceremony on Monday, February 17th at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020