JOSCAK SISTER M. REGINA

A Sister of Charity of Nazareth, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 94 and in the 75th year of her religious life. Sister entered the Congregation of the Vincentian Sisters of Charity from St .Michael Parish in Braddock, PA in 1943. She received her Bachelor degree in Education from Duquesne University. Her teaching ministry included 23 years in elementary education in the Diocese of Pittsburgh and Greensburg, PA, Youngstown, OH, and Mobile, AL. Because of health reasons Sister Regina left teaching and served as a House Mother at St. Anthony's School for Exceptional Children, in social service at St. Jude's Social Service Center in Alabama, as an accountant at Assumption Nursing Home, and as assistant Treasurer and Treasurer for the Vincentian Sisters of Charity. Sister Regina fully embraced all of the work set before her. She rejoiced that she could be of service to God and her religious community. Her ready smile and dedicated work ethic were evident in everything she did. Sister Regina was preceded in death by her parents John and Regina Joscak, her three sisters Sister Albert (Margaret), Mary and Regina and her five brothers Albert, Joseph, John, Edmund and Bernard. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her Sisters in Community. Friends will be received at St. Louise Convent, 8200 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, PA on Thursday, February 7 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, February 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the convent chapel on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment in the Sisters' cemetery on the convent grounds. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.