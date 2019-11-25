Home

SISTER M. VIRGINIA BAKER RSM

BAKER, RSM SISTER M. VIRGINIA

Sister M. Virginia Baker, RSM, a Pittsburgh Sister of Mercy for 79 years, died at the Convent of Mercy on November 23, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA. She was 97 years old. Daughter of George L. and Bridget E. (Trant) Baker, Sister Virginia entered the Sisters of Mercy from Assumption Parish, Bellevue, PA in 1940 and made final vows in 1946. Sister Virginia received a degree from Mount Mercy College (now Carlow University) in Education and a Master of Education degree from Duquesne University. She taught at area Catholic schools such as St. Colman, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, St. Peter, North Side, St. Agatha in Bridgeville and St. Xavier in Latrobe. Upon retiring from teaching, she volunteered at Mercy Hospital and in the arts and crafts area at the Motherhouse. Those who knew her noted that Sister Virginia was a gentle soul with a kind spirit. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bernard, George and Jack Baker; and sister, Rita (Baker) Donaldson. Sister Virginia is survived by a sister, Jacqueline (James) Alexander of Bethel Park, PA. Friends will be received Monday, November 25, 2019. from 4-8 p.m. at the Convent of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Avenue. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, followed by interment in St. Xavier's Cemetery, Latrobe, PA. Arrangements entrusted to the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or the Carlow University Scholarship Fund.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
