HUNTLEY MACARIA LEE
Age 90, of Pittsburgh, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Wife of the late Donald Clair Huntley; mother of Richard E., David M. and the late Donald C. Huntley, Jr.; grandmother of Dawn Michele Marco, Amber L. Huntley, Donald C. Huntley, III, Mark Daniel Huntley and Lucas Joseph Huntley; great-grandmother of Jaida Feehan and Ferdinando Frangione; sister of the late David George and Donna Sullivan. There will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be offered in St. Winifred Church on Monday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 790 Holiday Dr. Suite 11, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St. Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020