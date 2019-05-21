|
|
GILLESPIE MADELINE A. (AZZARELLO)
Of Ross Twp., on Monday, May 20, 2019. Wife of the late Robert F. Gillespie, Sr.; loving mother of Patricia McKenna (Richard), Robert F. Gillespie, Jr. (Candy), Gregory M. Gillespie (Nancy), Jeffrey T. Gillespie (Colleen) and Father Thomas L. Gillespie; proud grandmother of Tara, Andrew, Paul, Elissa, Jorden, Catherine, Samantha, Jeffrey, Michelle, Mara, Genna, and Lauren. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in Incarnation of the Lord Church Thursday 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019