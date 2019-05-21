Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Resources
More Obituaries for MADELINE GILLESPIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MADELINE A. (AZZARELLO) GILLESPIE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MADELINE A. (AZZARELLO) GILLESPIE Obituary
GILLESPIE MADELINE A. (AZZARELLO)

Of Ross Twp., on Monday, May 20, 2019. Wife of the late Robert F. Gillespie, Sr.; loving mother of Patricia McKenna (Richard), Robert F. Gillespie, Jr. (Candy), Gregory M. Gillespie (Nancy), Jeffrey T. Gillespie (Colleen) and Father Thomas L. Gillespie; proud grandmother of Tara, Andrew, Paul, Elissa, Jorden, Catherine, Samantha, Jeffrey, Michelle, Mara, Genna, and Lauren. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in Incarnation of the Lord Church Thursday 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now