BUNECICKY MADELINE
Age 87, of Wilkins Township, on Wednesday June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Bunecicky; dear mother of Joseph M. Bunecicky, Jr., Marcia Ways, Janet Bunecicky, and Andrew Bunecicky; sister of Charlotte (Frank) Sacramento, the late Margaret Vangura, Irene Toth, Eleanor Incheck, and Frank, John, Elmer, and Joe Chuba; cherished grandmother of James Ways, Jr. Madeline was a graduate of Braddock High School and Indiana State Teachers College (I.U.P.). Madeline loved being a wife, a mother, and a grandmother. A special thanks to Paula Plichta and Charlene Gay for their love and affection. Friends will be received at WOLFE MEMORIAL FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Friday only, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Fisher Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment at William Penn Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019