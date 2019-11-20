|
HAVRILLA MADELINE (KAUFMAN)
Age 62, of Monroeville, passed away on November 16, 2019. Beloved wife of David D. Havrilla. Loving mother of Tony, Rachel, and Anna Havrilla. Sister of Kathleen (the late Jack Comeford) Kaufman, Tom (Carla) Kaufman, Bill Kaufman, Maggie Craig, Ray (Amy) Kaufman, Paul Kaufman, and Edward Kaufman. Also survived by aunt, Mary Kaufman; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, John Joseph and Margaret Alta (Morris) Kaufman; and siblings, Jim and Jeanne "Rie" Kaufman. Madeline lived a life in pursuit of social justice from her time in the Peace Corps, to her professional career as a DOL Investigator enforcing labor laws, and OPM providing leadership in her Union serving as both VP & President of AFGE Local 2450. Her dedication to others carried into her private life, where she led a Catholic Women's Foot Washing Protest in March of 1986, devoted her time to speaking out in local board meetings in defense of her community's health and environment with Sustainable Monroeville, and took an active role in pursuing improvements in the Gateway School District for both her children and others. She graduated from IUP as a Political Science major and Spanish minor. She gained fluency abroad in Spain, which served her as a Peace Corps Volunteer in the Dominican Republic. Later, she obtained a Master's from Loyola University of New Orleans. She was an avid reader, a quilter, a crafter, an entrepreneur, and a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 21st from 6-9 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Liver Foundation. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019