BAIRD MADELINE M.

Age 87, a longtime resident of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved Wife of the late Donald Baird; dear Mother of Janet (John) Galuschik, Debbie (Andy) Cersosimo, Linda (Steve) Kaplan, Lisa (Barry) Duerr, and Donnie (Georgiann) Baird, Jr.; Grandmother of Lori (Richard) Kownacki, Jennifer Galuschik, Kristie (Todd) Karpa, Lisa (Michael) Stimpson, Donald (Emily) and Phillip (Corey) Kaplan, Brandon, Emily and Nicholas Duerr, and Donnie III and Michael Baird; also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister Betty Jane Lizzul. There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 9:30 a.m. St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's. Burial will take place in St. Mark's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be donated to the . Arrangements entrusted to the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.