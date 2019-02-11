KOCHMAR MADELINE M. "NENA"

Age 96 formerly of Duquesne, on February 9, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Samuel and Carmella (Sabino) Giovannucci. Nena was a former member of the former Holy Name Church Duquesne and worked in McKeesport Hospital as a patient escort. She was the wife of the late Stephen Kochmar; mother of Carolyn (John) Wissner of the North Hills, Gerald "Joe" (Dimmie) Kochmar of Mars, Mary (Yogie) Yocum of Holidaysburg, and the late Stephen Kochmar; also nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Bryce Yocum; also predeceased by two brothers and one sister. Visitation on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 1-8 p.m., at the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., 15212. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11 a.m., in the chapel. Burial will be in Jefferson Memorial Park. Please omit flowers, instead please make memorial contributions to the Little Sisters of the Poor. Arrangements entrusted to the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne, PA 412-466-3300.